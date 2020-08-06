Western Cape Covid-19 death tally now stands at 3265

Cape Town - The Western Cape recorded 93 more deaths due to Covid-19 after these were correctly allocated as such by the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The number of people in the who have died in the province now stands at 3265.

“These deaths did not occur in hospitals, and as such, our Department of Health may not have picked up a Covid-19-positive result,” said Premier Alan Winde.

Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo opened a testing and triage centre at Stellenbosch Hospital on Wednesday. The centre was one of 26 already completed, said Winde.

“These centres allow hospitals to separate testing and triage from their other health-care activities. While the province has seen a decline in the number of new cases in certain areas, these centres will still play an important role in testing in the coming months as we expect the virus to be around for many more months,” he added.