Western Cape Covid-19 death tally now stands at 3265
Cape Town - The Western Cape recorded 93 more deaths due to Covid-19 after these were correctly allocated as such by the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
The number of people in the who have died in the province now stands at 3265.
“These deaths did not occur in hospitals, and as such, our Department of Health may not have picked up a Covid-19-positive result,” said Premier Alan Winde.
Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo opened a testing and triage centre at Stellenbosch Hospital on Wednesday. The centre was one of 26 already completed, said Winde.
“These centres allow hospitals to separate testing and triage from their other health-care activities. While the province has seen a decline in the number of new cases in certain areas, these centres will still play an important role in testing in the coming months as we expect the virus to be around for many more months,” he added.
Mbombo also kicked off a behavioural awareness campaign in Kayamandi on Wednesday.
Stellenbosch Hospital medical manager Richard Davids said: “Unfortunately, Kayamandi is our hot spot.
“For the entire Stellenbosch, Kayamandi has about 400 confirmed cases, which is the highest, taking into account the entire Stellenbosch sub-district.
“... we have prepared ourselves to have an avalanche of patients coming from Kayamandi, but that hasn’t materialised so the recovery rate is very good.”
Mbombo stressed the importance of wearing a mask, and in the correct manner: “Wearing a mask has proved to be the best way of protecting yourself and others. Wearing a mask is the most considerable thing that you can do. Ensure that you have more than one mask.”
Cape Argus