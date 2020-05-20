Western Cape Covid-19 deaths now at 211, with over 5 100 recoveries

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 28 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 211. As of 1pm on Wednesday, May 20, the province had 5 967 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 11 072 confirmed cases and 5 105 recoveries. There are 470 people in hospital, of which 143 were in ICU or high care, Premier Alan Winde said. The province has also conducted 100 721 tests so far. Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

Winde said a key component to the government's hotspot strategy was the need to effect behavioural change so that people adapt to the “new normal”.

He said because Covid-19 was going to be around for some time, everybody needed to learn to live in ways that slows the spread and protects vulnerable people at highest risk.

"While many people will only have a mild illness, they could pass it onto someone who could get seriously ill and die. That is why it is so important to treat every individual, small business and community group as a partner. We must work with them, not against them, together towards a shared objective of slowing the spread and protecting vulnerable and high-risk individuals," Winde said.

"We will therefore also ramp up our communications campaign, using a variety of additional tools, and we will leverage existing community leadership and community networks, available public infrastructure, and faith-based organisations to help us land these messages in identified hotspots.

"We simply cannot do it alone. Every single person can help us in our effort, by staying home as much as possible, keeping a distance at all times, avoiding gatherings of people wherever it may occur, by always following the golden rules of good hygiene, and by properly wearing a clean cloth mask whenever out in public."

He added that if people get sick, they should stay home because they will end up infecting others if they leave the house.

"If you however battle to breath you must seek urgent health care. You can get advice on our dedicated hotline: 021 928 4102," he said.

Cape Argus

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Covid-19 Heatmap