Western Cape Covid-19 deaths pass 1 100 mark

Cape Town - More than 1 100 people have died due to Covid-19 in the Western Cape, as the province surpassed 42 000 Covid-19 infections.

The Western Cape has recorded a total of 42 892 confirmed cases, according to the Western Cape Government's coronavirus dashboard. A total of 1 111 people have died due to the virus.

The province has also reported 28 615 recoveries thus far.

As of Sunday 1 226 people have been admitted to hospital, of which 233 patients are being treated in intensive care units (ICU). Currently, a total of 245 536 tests have been conducted.

On Wednesday, Winde launched a communications campaign that will see thousands of street pole posters in Xhosa, English and Afrikaans placed in hot spot areas.

The principal communications director at the provincial Health Department, Mark van der Heever, said: “Under the scenario planning exercise, our initial planning projections and the 1428 beds we were able to prepare will fall short. For this reason, the Cabinet has now given the go-ahead to explore the creation of an additional 800 beds, including the staff to attend to those beds, at Cape Town International Conference Centre 2. This will give us a cumulative total of 2227 additional intermediate beds in the system.”

He said the province and country would ultimately face a shortage of critical care beds towards the peak of the pandemic.