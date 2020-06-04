Western Cape Covid-19 testing backlog now sitting at 27 000

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde shared on Wednesday that the backlog of tests from the Western Cape at the National Health Laboratory Service has grown to 27 000.

He said that the Western Cape Government has taken the important decision to only test those who are at highest risk and most vulnerable of dying from Covid-19 due to the backlog of tests. While testing backlog in the Western Cape alone is 27 000, Winde said that it could be as high as 100 000 for the country.

"We understand that other provinces are experiencing similar backlogs. This means that someone who is seriously ill in hospital, or a health-worker, or someone who we know is at high risk of dying from Covid-19, may have to wait between 7 to 12 days for a result.

"We have previously petitioned both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to address this backlog, and I am appreciative of efforts that they are taking to do so. I also understand the lack of test kits can be explained by global demand and subsequent limited supply to South Africa.

"Nevertheless, until such stage as extra testing capacity is made available, this decision is the only remaining solution available."