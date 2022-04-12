Western Cape dam levels dip below 70% despite recent rain in Cape Town

Cape Town - Despite the recent rain in Cape Town, dam levels in the Western Cape saw a decline in levels to 69.79%. Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, head of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape, said that despite the rain in and around Cape Town last week, these did not produce significant inflows to dams.

Bila-Mupariwa said that a hydrological report of April 11 indicates a slight decrease in some dam levels across the Western Cape. “The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), comprised of the six largest dams in the Western Cape, currently stands at 69.79% as compared to 70.57% last week. “The Gouritz River Catchment, which covers the Central Karoo, Little Karoo and the coastal belt, is hovering over 55%, an improvement over 25.85% at the same time last year,” Bila-Mupariwa said.

Bila-Mupariwa further added that on individual dams Bulshoek, Keerom and Miertjieskraal Dams saw a decline of more than 5% respectively. “DWS continues to encourage all water users to use water sparingly.” Meanwhile, the DWS Western Cape thanked all stakeholders who supported the department during the National Water Week Campaign last month.