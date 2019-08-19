Western Cape dam levels have broken through the 65% average level. Last year at this time the level was 53%. File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA).

Cape Town - Western Cape dam levels have broken through the 65% average level. The average level for the province is currently 65.7%. Last year at this time the level was 53%.

Anton Bredell, the MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, said despite the good rainfall season this year, the Western Cape remains a very dry province where rainfall patterns have shown a decreasing trend over the past few years.

“Predictions show that rainfall will decrease further over years to come. We must therefore continue to use water wisely. There is a lot we can continue to do as citizens of the Western Cape especially in the area of using water responsibly and reducing water wastage further. These are areas where everyone can make a real and permanent difference by doing things differently and alerting us to problems speedily,” said Bredell.

Major dams have continued to see improvement and the concern remains largely relating to the Karoo region of the Western Cape where the average dam level is below 25%.

Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 86% full this week (2018: 64%. Last week: 83.6%)

Bergriver Dam 100% full this week (2018: 89%. Last week: 101%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 71.5% full this week (2018: 43.9%. Last week: 70%)

Clanwilliam Dam 98.8%. (2018: 98.5%. Last week: 97.8%)

Western Cape dam levels have broken through the 65% average level. Last year at this time the level was 53%.