Western Cape dam levels increase slightly, fair weather also predicted for the province

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service predicts fair weather for the province this week with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions expected, which will only clear towards Sunday afternoon. Some small and scattered rain showers and thundershowers are possible over the eastern parts of the province on Friday, spreading westwards by Saturday, but clearing from the west by Sunday morning.

At the same time, the average dam level for dams in the Western Cape this week stands at 80.7%, which is 2.4% higher than at the same time a year ago. Mayco Member for Water and Waste Zahid Badroodien said the capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro increased very slightly by 0.3% in the last week, from 97.7% the previous week to 98%. “At the same time last year, dam levels were at 98.2%.

“Meanwhile, daily water consumption for the same period increased to 825 million litres per day, compared to 803 million litres the week before.” Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said dams along the Garden Route are overflowing following last week’s storms. “The Garden Route dam, which has seen its wall raised by 25%, is overflowing for the first time since the construction was completed.