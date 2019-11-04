Western Cape dam levels rise to 66% while City dams at 84.2% full









The latest average dam level for the province as a whole has now increased to 66.8% (2018: 63.9%). City of Cape Town dams are on average 84.2% full. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The latest average dam level for the Western Cape continued to increase over the past week thanks to the surprise summer rains that fell over large parts of the province during the past ten days.

Anton Bredell, the MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, says the increased levels are reassuring but the concern about the situation in the Karoo and the West Coast is uppermost on the provincial government's mind.





“The overall picture is good, we haven’t seen these comparable levels for many years but the downside is that there has still been very little to no relief in drought stricken areas of the Karoo and the upper West Coast.”





Bredell has called on consumers and visitors to the province to implement responsible water use in the coming months regardless of the levels of dams in any particular area.





“Even in areas where there are no shortages, we would urge the public to use water responsibly and sparingly. In the areas where there are shortages, provincial government interventions continue to provide support to those affected. Some of this support includes additional money allocated towards fodder relief for farmers with livestock.”





Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 89.7% full this week (2018: 95.11%. Last week: 87.6%)

Bergriver Dam 100% full this week (2018: 99.2%. Last week: 101%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 75.2% full this week (2018: 56.9%. Last week: 73.4%)

Clanwilliam Dam 91.8%. (2018: 95.9%. Last week: 90.2%)

