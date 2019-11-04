Cape Town - The latest average dam level for the Western Cape continued to increase over the past week thanks to the surprise summer rains that fell over large parts of the province during the past ten days.
The latest average dam level for the province as a whole has now increased to 66.8% (2018: 63.9%). City of Cape Town dams are on average 84.2% full.
Anton Bredell, the MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, says the increased levels are reassuring but the concern about the situation in the Karoo and the West Coast is uppermost on the provincial government's mind.