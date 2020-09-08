Western Cape dams at its 'highest level seen in years’

Cape Town – Dams across the province have seen a substantial increase thanks to a good winter rainfall season, an official at the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirmed.

DWS spokesperson Malusi Rayi said as a result, water storage in many parts of the Western Cape had improved significantly.

The main storage dams of the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) are the Theewaterskloof, Voëlvlei and Berg River dams (operated by the DWS), and the Wemmershoek, Upper and Lower Steenbras dams.

“The combined dam storage for the WCWSS shows the system is no longer under severe stress and the reserve storage that was gradually depleted over the last four years has been recovered. The combined storage is roughly over 90% as of August 31,” said Rayi.

“This is a remarkable turnaround of the situation following the lower-than-normal rainfall during the 2016-2018 rainy seasons.