Western Cape dams on the up and up five years after the drought

Cape Town - Five years since the worst drought in the history of the Western Cape, dam storage systems are better than in previous years, but the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to urge people to use water sparingly until the rainy winter season. At a media briefing the new DWS provincial head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, who officially assumed office this month, was welcomed. Discussions took place regarding the water situation, Water and Sanitation Infrastructure projects, and related service delivery.

The briefing also marked the beginning of the National Water Month this month, an annual campaign of the DWS to raise awareness of the central role of water in socio-economic development. Bila-Mupariwa, who has 26 years of experience in the water sector, welcomed her new role and responsibilities and said she intended to strengthen Inter-governmental relations and sector collaboration to address challenges related to water and sanitation. Some of the prominent issues currently affecting water and sanitation are illegal water use, vandalism and theft of water and sanitation infrastructure, sewer spillages, and water losses.

New DWS provincial head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, who officially assumed office this month, addressed the media in a briefing yesterday. Bila-Mupariwa said she intended to strengthen the regulatory function to ensure these illegal activities were curbed. Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said dams supplying Cape Town decreased 1.8% in the past week to 77.2%, while daily water usage for the same period increased to 920 million litres a day versus the 968 million litres the week before. He said that this time last year, dam levels were at 74.8% DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the latest hydrological report suggested the combined average dam levels in the Western Cape Water Supply System were at 77%, a slight increase compared with the 73.83% at the same time last year.

He said this was a satisfactory capacity for this time of year. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “Yes, current dam levels looks good, but we need to prepare for the future with climate change and more people moving to the Western Cape. “Water infrastructure is important, but we as water consumers need to make a paradigm shift in our relationship with water.”