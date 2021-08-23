Western Cape economy must be remodelled to include women, says ANC

Cape Town - Provincial ANC finance and economic opportunities spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo says the Western Cape’s economy – designed with a white male character in mind – needs urgent remodelling to include the full participation of women. Nkondlo was contributing to the Women’s Day debate in the legislature sponsored by the Speaker, and which was dominated by the twin issues of economic and social safety of women in the Western Cape.

“It is reported that gender-based discrimination in social institutions costs the global economy up to US$12 trillion (R183.6 trillion). What would that value be in our country and province? What is the price of economic exclusion of women?” asked Nkondlo. MPL Wendy Philander (DA) said there is most certainly a need for deliberate intervention. “To encourage women to take up space and for employment bodies to pull the plug on often-subtle yet discriminating policies.

“I note the level of female employees within our provincial government structures, there are over 3 100 more female employees than men, during times where finding a job proves tougher than ever. “I also note that at middle management level there are over 400 more women than men while at a senior management level, 44% of roles are filled by women. I want to encourage women to keep taking up this space,” said Philander. Provincial ANC Finance and economic opportunities spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo has said that the Western Cape’s economy which was designed with a white male character in mind, needs urgent remodelling. Picture: Tracey Adams Al Jama-ah MPL Galil Brinkhuis said his party was concerned over many flaws in the Maintenance Act which he said fails to deliver justice to women, children, and the elderly and called for amendments to the law.

“The current Maintenance Act is discriminatory towards women. We question why men receive a travelling allowance and a relief payment to attend court hearings on maintenance matters. Whereas women are deprived of this stipend, they must pay their own travelling costs. Women who attend maintenance hearings suffer loss of jobs and loss of income. “This is insulting to the dignity of women who must beg the fathers of their children to pay maintenance, women pay R50 travelling costs to hearings which allow the fathers to pay a pittance towards the maintenance of their children,” said Brinkhuis. Using the debate to lobby for Cape independence, Freedom Front Plus MPL Peter Marais said the province did not currently have the power to protect its women.