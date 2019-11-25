Western Cape Education MEC confident matric class of 2019 will perform well









File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - With Grade 12 exams nearing completion, Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she was confident the class of 2019 performed well in the final stretch of their schooling years. Grade 12 exams will officially end on November 28 and marking will begin on November 29. “There have been 3 381 markers appointed to mark the national senior papers and marking will end on December 1 and take place at 10 centres across the Western Cape,” said Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. “We are pleased that there have been no major disruptions to the examinations, apart from the power cuts experienced on the days of the computer applications technology and information technology examinations at the beginning of the exam period.” Around 2 289 pupils were affected by the load shedding, which include those who managed to finish their exam, but had to be quarantined until the electricity came back on.

Affected pupils - including those who completed their examination - will have the opportunity to rewrite the paper on November 29 and if they take this option, they will nullify the first question paper.

“All candidates that were at the affected centres will be informed, if there are candidates and/or parents that are uncertain about the rewrite examination they must consult their school or examination centre on or before November 22,” said Hammond.

Schäfer said she was optimistic about the results of the pupils.

“We are confident that the class of 2019 will acquit themselves well, while we can’t predict the result, we do know that the vast majority of our candidates have worked hard, with tremendous support from their teachers and principals, and the department as a whole,” said Schäfer.

There are 62 470 candidates writing their final exams this year - 53 395 full-time and 9 075 part time.

[email protected]