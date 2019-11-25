Grade 12 exams will officially end on November 28 and marking will begin on November 29.
“There have been 3 381 markers appointed to mark the national senior papers and marking will end on December 1 and take place at 10 centres across the Western Cape,” said Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.
“We are pleased that there have been no major disruptions to the examinations, apart from the power cuts experienced on the days of the computer applications technology and information technology examinations at the beginning of the exam period.”
Around 2 289 pupils were affected by the load shedding, which include those who managed to finish their exam, but had to be quarantined until the electricity came back on.