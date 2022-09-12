Western Cape Education MEC disagrees with DBE on school closure and merger guidelines

Although government has shut down 1 503 schools in South Africa since 2021, Education MEC David Maynier has clarified there won’t be closures any time soon in the province. Maynier announced a moratorium on school closures against the fresh backdrop of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga telling the National Assembly that 1 503 schools were not viable and had been closed.

A Department of Basic Education report identifies six schools in the province as “non-viable”, six identified for “rationalisation”, and 10 that have been closed or merged since last year. However, Maynier believes the guidelines and framework are flawed. “I have decided to place a moratorium on school closures because we are not convinced by the national department’s framework for closing schools, which essentially says that if a school is a micro school and has multi-grade teaching, we must close it,” he said in a response to a legislature question from ANC MPL Khalid Sayed.

Speaking to the Cape Argus at the weekend, Maynier said the national department’s framework for closing schools essentially dictates the closure of a micro school with multi-grade teaching. Queried by MPs on 1 000 more schools that were identified for closure this year but remain operational, Motshekga said that they had to make consultations and follow procedures. Citing two national department documents on guidelines, Maynier said the rate of closing and merging micro and unviable schools under the school rationalisation and realignment process affects the process of ensuring that schools meet the provisions of the Minimum Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure document.

He said according to DBE, the publishing of these two documents is “intended to facilitate the school rationalisation and realignment process”. “The DBE further states that schools that are classified as micro schools... should be considered for closure and merger. This refers to primary schools with Learner Enrolment Figures (LEF) of fewer than 135 and secondary schools with figures of fewer than 200,” Maynier said in response to Sayed. He said the Western Cape government wants to break ranks from the DBE’s policy on this matter, and create a policy based on the WCED’s research.

“We’re not sure this is the best way to approach the unique circumstances of each school, and we want to develop our own data-driven policy in line with our vision before proceeding. In light of this, I have placed a moratorium on school closures, pending a review of our approach,” Maynier said. Motshekga told Parliament that the department verifies a school’s viability before closure. She conceded that the Western Cape was ahead in using information and communications technology in schools in farming areas, and that the national department would follow its example. She said the department has found Western Cape communities resistant to merging schools due to gangsterism, which usually affects one of the communities whose schools are being merged.

