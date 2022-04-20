Western Cape EMS officials respond to 8 156 incidents over the Easter weekend

Cape Town - There was a massive spike in the number of incidents needing medical assistance over the Easter weekend, the Western Cape Government Health’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said this week. EMS spokesperson Deanna February said EMS officials responded to a staggering 8 156 emergencies, at least 1 409 more than those recorded last year.

“Our EMS teams were hard at work during the Easter period, which provided many people in the Western Cape with an opportunity to relax and spend time with their loved ones.” February said the top incidents included non-cardiac pain, 716 for weapon assault, neurological complaints, 418 of physical assault and 234 of accidental domestic injuries. “Emergency personnel also responded to 240 transport-related incidents. The Search and Rescue team was activated to respond to four incidents.

“We owe our EMS officials a sincere vote of thanks for all that they do throughout the year,” she said. The department said that although its services were kept busy over the Easter period, its systems had not been overrun, and it managed to actively respond to trauma cases and provide other health-care services. The department has a range of data-collection mechanisms that informs its responses. The mechanisms will also be implemented In an effort to better support the Violence Prevention Unit.

The VPU will use the data and evidence to develop policies and work with relevant stakeholders to implement measures to reduce violence. This will be a collaborative effort with the government as a whole. [email protected] Cape Argus