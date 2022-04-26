Western Cape EMS officials respond to more than 4000 incidents over the weekend

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health and Wellness (WCGHW’s) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to more than 4 400 emergency healthcare incidents across the province over the weekend. WCGHW EMS spokesperson Deanna February said out of the 4483 incidents reported, at least 105 incidents were called in from designated red zone communities where paramedics were not allowed to enter without police or law-enforcement escorts.

“The top 10 incident types included non-cardiac pain, respiratory complaints, weapon assault, obstetric complaints, neurological complaints, abdominal complaints, vomiting/ diarrhoea, musculoskeletal complaints, physical assault and accidental domestic injuries,” February said. Meanwhile, the City’s safety and security directorate aided in the apprehension of four ATM scammers in Woodstock after spotting them on the City’s CCTV network. In a statement, the directorate said City CCTV operators spotted a group of men loitering near an ATM in Woodstock on Saturday, April 23.

“They were interacting with customers using the ATM, which was concerning. Operators dispatched Woodstock SAPS to investigate. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had got into a silver Golf and driven off. “Officers managed to arrest four suspects who had in their possession various bank cards, identity documents and a wallet.” Safety and Security Mayco JP Smith said: “The City’s CCTV cameras once again proved to be a valuable asset as operators could use the real-time footage to identify and track suspects to the scene.

“Information gathered on the CCTV network enabled our enforcement agencies as well as SAPS to act swiftly and execute successful arrests. With the roll-out of additional CCTV cameras throughout the metropole, we will hopefully see an increase in crime detection and arrests.” [email protected] Cape Argus