Western Cape EMS respond to 3 460 incidents over the weekend

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 3 460 incidents in the province over the weekend of 8-10 May.

The incidents occurred in the City of Cape Town (1 612); Cape Winelands District Municipality (562); Eden District Municipality (562); West Coast District Municipality (375); Overberg District Municipality (258); and Central Karoo District Municipality (91).

EMS officials responded to 77 incidents in red zone areas and 56 transport-related incidents.

The top 10 incident types included non-cardiac pain (543); respiratory complaints (463); obstetric complaints (336); weapon assault (211); neurological complaints (197); vomiting/diarrhoea (172); abdominal complaints (160); musculoskeletal complaints (126); fever (120); and convulsions (98).

The red zone area incidents occurred in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain (33); Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain (22); Hanover Park (19) and Chicago, Paarl (3). Ambulance crews are not allowed to enter these zones without a South African Police Service (SAPS) escort.

Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and George hospitals.

