Western Cape EMS responded to 130 incidents in red zone areas

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health's (WCGH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said they responded to more than 5 800 incidents, including 130 in red zone areas and 188 transport-related incidents, across the province over the past weekend. EMS spokesperson Deanna February said most of the red zone incidents occurred in Mitchells Plain, Beacon Valley and Tafelsig.

February said to protect their safety, ambulance crews were not allowed to enter the areas without a police escort. She said while attending to a patient in Macassar on Sunday, an EMS crew were victims of an assault. “The ambulance in which they were driving was damaged with windows shattered as perpetrators stoned the ambulance. Fortunately, the EMS officials managed to escape and reach the Macassar police station, unharmed,” she said.

February said at the time of the incident, there was a patient in the ambulance who was unharmed. EMS Director Dr Shaheem de Vries said to date there have been 71 assaults on EMS officials this year. De Vries said the WCGH condemned any form of harassment and violence directed towards the people who are called upon to save a life.