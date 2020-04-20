Western Cape EMS responded to over 3 300 incidents over the weekend

Cape Town - Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 3 360 incidents in the province during the weekend, 17 – 19 April, 2020. The incidents occurred in the City of Cape Town (1 751); Cape Winelands District Municipality (502); Eden District Municipality (454); West Coast District Municipality (341); Overberg District Municipality (215) and Central Karoo District Municipality (97). EMS officials responded to 105 incidents in red zone areas and 55 transport-related incidents. The top ten incident types included non-cardiac pain (617); respiratory complaints (407); obstetric complaints (339); abdominal complaints (222); neurological complaints (212); vomiting/diarrhoea (151); weapon assault (131) musculoskeletal complaints (130); fever (105); and convulsions (103). The red zone area incidents occurred in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain (44); Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain (35); Hanover Park (16) and Chicago, Paarl (10). Ambulance crews are not allowed to enter these zones without a South African Police Service (SAPS) escort.

Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Paarl and New Somerset Hospitals.

Over the Easter long weekend, the EMS services responded to a staggering 6 444 incidents in the province. There were 184 incidents in red zone areas and 74 transport-related incidents.

