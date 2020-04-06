Western Cape EMS responded to over 3600 incidents on the weekend

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a total of 3 691 incidents in the Western Cape this weekend.

98 of the recorded incidents were in red zone areas and 62 were motor vehicle accidents. The top ten incidents types included non-cardiac pain (702); respiratory complaints (452); obstetric complaints (400); abdominal complaints (250); vomiting/Diarrhea (207); musculoskeletal complaints (184); fever (153); weapon assault (146) and convulsions (114).

The majority of the red zone area incidents occurred in Tafelsig and Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. In these zones, ambulance crews are not allowed to enter without a South African Police Service (SAPS) escort.

Most patients were transported to the Worcester, George and Tygerberg Hospitals.

“We remain grateful to the brave EMS men and women who go above and beyond the call of duty to keep the Western Cape a healthy province, especially during these trying times. We urge the whole-of-society to partner with our officials as they render this important service in communities,” says EMS Director, Dr Shaheem De Vries.