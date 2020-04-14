Western Cape EMS responded to over 6400 incidents over Easter weekend

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a staggering 6 444 incidents in the Western Cape over the Easter long weekend. There were 184 incidents in red zone areas and 74 transport-related incidents. The top ten incidents types included non-cardiac pain (1 293); respiratory complaints (777); obstetric complaints (706); abdominal complaints (454); neurological complaints (396); vomiting/diarrhoea (340); musculoskeletal complaints (298); weapon assault (247); fever (183); and convulsions (176). The red zone area incidents occurred in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain (68); Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain (62); Hanover Park (47) and Chicago, Paarl (7). Ambulance crews are not allowed to enter these zones without a South African Police Service (SAPS) escort. Attacks on Emergency Medical Services staff continued over the long weekend as an ambulance was stoned in Blikkiesdorp, Delft at 23:34 on Saturday, 11 April.

A male and female paramedic loaded a patient in Blikkiesdorp and the patient was in transit when the vehicle was stoned. Fortunately, there were no injuries and the officials received counselling.

The incident was reported at Delft SAPS.

“We are appealing to the public to support EMS officials during these dire times. EMS officials are placing their lives at risk and providing an essential service to the communities in the Western Cape. Should anyone have any information on any attacks, please report it to the nearest SAPS,” said EMS Director, Dr Shaheem De Vries.

