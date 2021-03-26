Western Cape estimated to cover 50% of health-care workers with J&J vaccine

Cape Town – The Western Cape Health Department said that it estimates 50% of health-care workers in the province will be covered as part of Johnson and Johnson Sisonke implementation study. The vaccination of health-care workers – as part of Phase 1 of Johnson and Johnson Sisonke implementation study – has steadily been picking up speed in the province with more health-care workers being vaccinated daily during the past week. To date, the Western Cape received 44 308 vaccines and have vaccinated 38 699 healthcare workers in the province. This represents an increase of more than 10 000 healthcare workers being vaccinated when compared to the previous week. The province has also utilized 87% of its allocated quantity since the start of the vaccination rollout during Phase 1.

“As part of the Sisonke programme we are expecting to receive a further 15 980 doses vaccines bringing the total allocation to the Western Cape to 60 000.

“We expect these to reach the province in early April,” the health department said.

“The Sisonke Implementation Study has also confirmed that an additional 200 000 doses have been secured for use in South Africa, bringing the total doses that will be made available to 500 000 doses.

“With this confirmation of the increase in doses to become available, it is estimated that the Western Cape will be able to cover 50% of healthcare workers through this study.”

The department said that as more vaccines arrive, more vaccination sites will be opened.

There are currently nine vaccination sites across the province consisting of both public and private vaccination sites.

Metro District: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, Khayelitsha Hospital, Mitchells Plain District Hospital and Gatesville Melomed (this is a private sector site).

Rural District: Caledon Hospital, Paarl Hospital, Worcester Hospital, (serving West Coast as well as a site and an outreach), George Hospital, (serving Central Karoo as well as an Outreach) – all four sites in Rural serve Public and Private sector.

The training of vaccinators continues with 4 419 vaccinators having already registered and 2 303 have completed the training.

With the holidays around the corner, Cape residents have been encouraged to remember the importance of fresh air and open spaces and continue with Covid-safe practices.

“The vaccine is currently being rolled out to healthcare workers, but not enough of us have been vaccinated at this stage to stop the spread of the virus.

“Let’s stay safe so that we keep moving forward,” the department said.

Cape Argus