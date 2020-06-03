Western Cape explains why Covid-19 testing is mostly limited to people over 55

Cape Town - The Western Cape government's Covid-19 testing strategy has been changed due to the huge backlog of tests, forcing them to prioritise high-risk cases and the most vulnerable. Premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday the decision to only test those who are at highest risk and most vulnerable of dying from Covid-19 infection in the Cape Town metropolitan area, will allow them to implement speedy interventions as the test results for these vulnerable groups will come back quicker. "This decision follows confirmation that the backlog of tests from the Western Cape at the National Health Laboratory Service grew to 27 000. We understand that other provinces are experiencing similar backlogs. "This means that someone who is seriously ill in hospital, or a health worker, or someone who we know is at high risk of dying from Covid-19, may have to wait between seven to 12 days for a result. This is simply not an option," Winde said. "Until such stage as extra testing capacity is made available, this decision is the only remaining solution available to ensure early detection in those individuals who we know are at highest risk of dying from Covid-19. It will also ensure greater protection for our healthcare workers, who we need to care for as our loved ones when they get very sick."

The premier said he understands those who start developing symptoms want to get tested, but this decision was not taken lightly.

"I ask for your patience and understanding as we act decisively to save the lives of the most vulnerable in our communities."

Who will be tested by the Western Cape government?



If you are admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms;

If you are over 55 and have Covid-19 symptoms;

If you are of any age, have Covid-19 symptoms, and have one or more of these conditions:

Diabetes, hypertension or heart disease on treatment



Cancer on treatment



Tuberculosis on treatment



HIV with poor adherence to ARVs



Chronic lung disease on treatment (e.g. Asthma, Emphysema, Chronic Bronchitis)

If you are a healthcare worker and you have Covid-19 symptoms

If you live in a care or old age home and have Covid-19 symptoms.

Winde said this testing only applies to the public sector and that currently the private sector does not adhere to the same criteria.

He also revealed what measures the Western Cape government has taken to increase testing capacity.

"We are using private labs via the National Health Laboratory Service when they have spare capacity. However, there is also growing demand in the private sector given the increased number of cases in the country," Winde said.

"We are pursuing an additional contractual relationship with private laboratories (and) we also started exploring testing capacity at the university laboratories with the support of the Solidarity Fund."

Winde added that the Western Cape government was in regular contact with the national government on the need for testing kits, which have to be imported into the country.