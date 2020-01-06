According to Working on Fire (WoF), it's estimated that 20807 hectares of land were burnt in the Western Cape in December of which 19000ha were reportedly in the Southern Cape.
During December, WoF had to dispatch ground teams 107 times to support partners such as local municipalities, fire protection associations and large landowners, fighting 25 fires.
The Southern Cape was the busiest area and accounted for 15 of the 25 fires and 83 of the dispatchings.
In many of these fires, aerial support had to be called in to douse flames and offer support to the ground teams ultimately responsible for putting out the fires. The total number of hours flown by the aerial support this season is 224.64. Most of those hours (164 hours) were flown during operations in the Southern Cape. Major fires in which WoF resources were used were in Greyton, Schoemanshoek, Nuweberg, Gouritsmond and Flower Valley.