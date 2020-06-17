Western Cape finalising protocols for Dexamethasone use in critically ill Covid-19 patients

Cape Town – Premier Alan Winde has said that the Western Cape Department of Health has received the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee an are finalising the clinical protocols for the use Dexamethasone. The premier said that researchers in the UK have released positive initial findings around the use of the steroid Dexamethasone in critically ill Covid-19 patients. "These preliminary findings have shown a reduction in mortality in patients who are being ventilated and to a lesser degree, in those who require oxygen support. The drug has been in use since the 1960s, and is widely available with several generic versions in production, making it affordable too. "Yesterday (Tuesday), Minister Zweli Mkhize indicated that while we wait for the results of the full study to be made available, the use of the drug could be considered for COVID-19 positive patients who are being mechanically ventilated, and patients who require oxygen support," he said. The premier did however stress that this drug is not a cure and it is not for use in patients with milder symptoms.

"We are however encouraged that it has the potential to be life-saving for some of the people most severely impacted by this disease."

Small business safety:

Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier was in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday to hand out the first of 11 000 business safety kits which will be distributed to SMMEs and informal traders across the province.

These 11 000 kits will be distributed across the province, with a focus on those trading in hotspot areas, and will supplement kits already distributed by the City of Cape Town.

"Our hotspot strategy includes interventions from across many of our departments as slowing the spread of the virus requires a whole of government approach. We are working closely with businesses and business organisations in our hotspots to help slow the spread of the virus," Winde said.

"Small businesses and informal traders have an important role to play as they are very often based right in the heart of the communities they serve. These kits will help to minimise the spread of the virus, share information and help the businesses keep their staff and customers safe."

Daily Coronavirus Update:

The Western Cape has recorded 49 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 1 205.

As of Wednesday, 17 June, the Western Cape has 12 738 active Covid-19 cases, 45 767 confirmed cases and 31 824 recoveries. There are 1 419 people in hospital, of which 243 in ICU or high care.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government