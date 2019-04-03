Firefighters battle a blaze above Quarry Hill road going up to the slopes of Lion's Head back in January. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The Western Cape province combated an estimated 14 500 wildfires across the province in the year to end March 2019. The previous season estimate was 17 000 wildfires. The number of fires are calculated from the period of April 2018 - March 2019 - however, fire season itself has an unofficial start in November when the Spring season ends, and Summer season being around the corner.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, MEC Anton Bredell says the province’s expanded Disaster Management resources have achieved an exceptional success rate over the past five years, with 95% of wildfires being brought under control within the first hour of being reported.

“The problem is that while we saw less wildfires, the ones we did experience tended to be bigger and more serious than in the past. We saw fire lines of up to 180km with the Outeniqua fires in 2018 as an example. In the past we were able to deploy perhaps one helicopter to a fire, now that is rarely possible, we need to deploy lots more resources to tackle the big fires and still they pose major problems.”

Bredell commended the Provincial Disaster Management Centre as the hub of disaster response activities in the Western Cape.

“Over the last decade, we have gone to increasing lengths to protect our people and our economy in this province from major disasters. We have invested in cutting-edge technology in our central Joint Operating Command centre. Since 2012 we’ve gone from 8 to 26 fire-fighting aircraft operating across 36 runways. In addition we have been providing modern fire fighting vehicles to all our rural municipalities. This project continues.”

Bredell commented on the province’s innovative project to tackle urban fires in informal settlements.

“We continue to roll out our innovative system aimed at saving lives in informal settlement fires, our smoke alarm project. Where this project has been rolled out, to date, no lives have been lost. To date we have rolled out 10000 smoke alarms across the province. We remain very optimistic about the project moving forward and we are working with all our municipalities to see how the project can be rolled out even faster in vulnerable communities.”

The province has recorded 44 fatalities related to fires across the province since October 2018. These occurred both in urban and rural settings and includes children, adults, firefighters and a helicopter pilot.

“We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones and friends of those who lost their lives. One death is one too many. The first duty as disaster response officials is to protect and save lives.”

Bredell also lauded emergency responders and partners who worked tirelessly over the past year to tackle disasters in the province.

“We thank them for their incredible work and efforts that are often unseen and unrecognised. The job is often hazardous and they perform it selflessly. We pay sincere respect to them, and all their colleagues as well as their families who support them directly.”

Bredell has urged the public to continue to be alert when it comes to fires and to report fires or smoke as soon as it may be spotted.

“It is critical that the authorities get to fires as quickly as possible.”

