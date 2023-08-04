Western Cape government calls for talks with taxi industry after violent strike

Cape Town - Hours after taxi owners embarked on a violent provincial strike, the Western Cape government called the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) for talks. Cars and buses were attacked and torched yesterday. There was heavy traffic and commuters crammed into buses. In Nyanga, two buses were set alight and a truck was looted, then set alight.

Hours into the chaos, the City said it would seek an urgent interdict against the taxi strike, due to end next week. Premier Alan Winde asked the taxi industry to meet the government to talk. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: “Barely had the strike been called, when numerous incidents of criminality were reported. We responded to a blockade of the N2 by taxi drivers, numerous vehicles being set alight, and sporadic incidents of stone-throwing.

“This included petrol bomb attacks on four buses, three trucks and three panel vans or bakkies, as well as an ambulance. We also saw a Coca-Cola truck looted and an attack on a school.” On Thursday, Santaco embarked on a stayaway. All eight regions agreed to start right after the meeting, which gathered at the Desmond Tutu Community Hall in Makhaza, in Khayelitsha. Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the action would end on August 9.

“Santaco resolved that our vehicles should be pulled from the ranks. They must be at home or go to the taxi ranks. This is about the cars which are impounded for no good reason. “Our vehicles are impounded for frivolous things such as a driver smoking while driving alone in the van. Another reason is having an elbow out or cracked number plates. We will keep protesting until the City stops impounding for no reason,” he said. After the meeting, the taxi operators pelted a MyCiTi bus, police van and metro police vehicle with stones.

MyCiTi bus stoned in Khayelitsha. A taxi strike has been called immediately in the Western Cape, the South African National Taxi Council has announced. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen went to the Traffic Management Centre to assess the situation. “I can confirm over 1 000 officers have been deployed at hot spots. The taxi strike is unacceptable, unlawful and illegal, and we are monitoring the hot spots to ensure arrests are made. “We are making sure that the law-abiding citizens are ultimately protected during the strike action.”

Meanwhile, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis condemned the violence and ‘lawlessness’ associated with the Santaco strike action. “The City is in the process of seeking an urgent interdict against the violence together with the Western Cape government. “The City also condemns the disruption perpetrated by Santaco associated drivers and operators today, following their call for a taxi stayaway.

“We will work with the SAPS to enforce the law and hold anyone guilty of perpetrating public violence accountable. We will also not hesitate to lay a civil claim for any damages to infrastructure resulting from this strike. “While we respect the right to peaceful protest, violence and intimidation have no place in Cape Town. City authorities are on high alert and we will not accept the blockading of routes and violent intimidation of peaceful commuters and non-striking transport operators.” A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in the aftermath of the strike being called. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA) Premier Alan Winde invited Santaco to the table for talks.

“We urge Santaco to return to the table and work with the Western Cape government and City of Cape Town to resolve long-standing issues that have confronted the industry. “We recognise the important role the mini-bus taxi sector plays in the public transport industry and economy. “But calling a strike, that has been accompanied by violence, is not the answer to resolving the grievances of operators and drivers.

“This will be a blow to our shared economic growth and will impact the poor the hardest,” he said. Santaco’s deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said they were not responsible for the violence. “Santaco is not responsible for what is happening because we are not operating.”