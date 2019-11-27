Cape Town - The Western Cape government has admitted that there are no social housing projects within the City that have been completed and said it is not obligated to use the Tafelberg site for social housing.
The Western Cape government dropped this bombshell on the third day of court proceedings over the controversial Tafelberg site in Sea Point.
This came after Judge Patrick Gamble asked the province whether they admit to no social housing projects being completed - an argument legal centre Ndifuna Ukwazi, along with activist group Reclaim the City, has been vocal about since the first day of court proceedings on Monday.
Advocate Eduard Fagan who represents the Province said: “There are no completed social housing projects within the inner city. The province has no obligation to do anything with this (Tafelberg) land and remains the owner.”
Gamble questioned what progress the province has made with regards to social housing within the inner city.