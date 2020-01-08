Cape Town - The Western Cape Government has offered its assistance Australia in relation to the ongoing wildfires that have hit that country.





Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said, “The world has been shocked by the severity of the ongoing fires in Australia and we believe where we can make a difference, we should certainly try to do so.”





Bredell said: “The province is prone to severe wildfires and the provincial Disaster Management Centre has tackled thousands of fires across the province in recent years. We combat on average 12,000 wildfires per year and while these are not near the scale of the fires seen in Australia, some have been quite severe.”





“Over the past ten years we have built up a highly experienced network of firefighters. Some of these crews have been deployed to assist other countries with wildfires in the past. Our initial offer to the Australians included a firefighting team of approximately forty highly experienced, wildland firefighters and a command element, with the possibility of expanding on this if required,” said Bredell.





Bredell said the offer was well received but immediate assistance was not needed at the moment.





Meanwhile, advanced preparation and having resources in reserve is probably the most effective way to tackle a situation such as the current Australian bushfire crisis.