Western Cape government ready for winter but 'having no electricity will hamper our efforts'

Cape Town - Western Cape residents are being cautioned once again to prepare for a heavy and brittle winter season coupled with power cuts as the country continues to battle its insistent energy crisis. Alongside preparing for the imminent cold season, Western Cape Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said the provincial government was also bracing itself for continuous power outages that would only hamper its efforts to service residents already struggling to cope with the lack of access to power.

Bredell shared the sentiment whilst speaking during a Disaster Management Centre briefing to the Provincial Legislature on Wednesday, May 10. He said that winter had arrived with a weather advisory for the first strong winter cold front of the year, which would heavily impact the Western Cape. According to the Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, the cold front will set in on Thursday afternoon with the following rainfall forecasted.

“The South Coast can expect 40-50mm from Friday to Sunday, while Cape Town can expect 10-20mm from Thursday into Friday, and the Cape Winelands can expect 30mm from Thursday to Saturday. “Very cold conditions are predicted for high-lying areas of the interior with temperatures averaging 10⁰C on Friday and Saturday. A light dusting of snow is possible overnight on Thursday and Friday on the high mountain peaks. Temperatures should start to increase on Sunday,” the department revealed. Cold winter conditions coupled with load shedding provide for a new set of risks when viewed from a disaster risk management perspective, Bredell said, adding that the Western Cape Government (WCG) had planned and prepared for all its disaster management centres in the province to be able to address winter challenges such as flooding or wind damage, also during extended load shedding.

“Our rescue services had backup power and sufficient fuel reserves to respond when needed. We have also transferred R89 million to municipalities to procure backup generators to safeguard essential water and sewage systems. “Our provincial fire services are also at the ready. In summer, our focus is on wildfires. In winter, however, our focus changes to urban fires, especially in informal settlements, where a single cooking fire accident can quickly spread to the destruction of an entire settlement. “With the reduced availability of electricity, more people will use open fires to cook, wood or gas fires to heat their homes. This brings additional fire risks for established neighbourhoods as well as informal settlements.