Cape Town - A busy fire season is expected after the long and wet winter season caused vigorous vegetation growth over large parts of the province. The now dense vegetation, together with hot, dry and windy summer weather creates favourable conditions for wildfires.

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning Anton Bredell launched the provincial fire readiness initiative in Stellenbosch in preparation for what is expected to be a busy fire season in the province. “Looking back to the previous summer, a total of 7 215 wildfires were experienced. The provincial government authorised aerial support for 38 of these wildfires. Eighty-five percent of all fires in identified high-risk areas were contained during the initial attack phase, the majority within the first hour. The Western Cape Government invested R14.5 million in fire suppression during the previous fire season,” said Bredell. He said, looking towards the coming season, that the Western Cape government had budgeted R16m for wildfire responses.

“We have aerial and ground support tenders in place. For this season, we have four helicopters on tender and access to another four if needed. We also have four bomber planes and eight spotter aircraft at our disposal.” He said the extensive flooding from the past winter damaged many roads that might be needed to access remote areas. This added complexity to firefighting efforts. Although the aerial response strategy works very well, it can only be successful if combined with effective ground support. “As such, I want to recognise and thank each member of the approximately 2 300 firefighters, both professional and those on contract, who will be available this season.

“You are the men and women who will be risking your health and lives doing this hard and dangerous work on the ground to keep us safe during this summer.” According to Cape Nature, the Western Cape was one of the worst-affected veld fire areas in the country, with fires a natural phenomenon in the summer. However, too-frequent fires may have a negative effect on biodiversity and on ecosystem services such as water production. It said all fires start small, but when the weather is hot, dry and windy, a small fire can quickly become a threat to life and property.