Western Cape government urges public to be calm after Rashied Staggie murder









Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned violence and called for calm following the shooting and death of former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned violence and called for calm following the shooting and death of former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie. Staggie's death, which occurred on Friday morning in Salt River, follows the death of a reported gang member in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. Staggie was sitting in a car in front of his house in London Road in Salt River when he was gunned down. This is the same place where his twin brother, Rashaad, was shot and then burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996. Fritz said: “SAPS have informed me that they are on high alert following the murder of Staggie. I call on all Neighbourhood Watches, CPFs and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm to our people.” “I have been informed that police forensic experts were on the scene of the shooting incident this morning," Fritz said.

"Staggie died on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot.

"Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area,” said Fritz.

Fritz further called on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station or by calling 08600 10111.

He added that the DA-led Western Cape Government, through the Department of Community Safety remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

