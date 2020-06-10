Western Cape government vindicated in court battle with auditor-general

Cape Town - The provincial Department of Finance and Economic Opportunities has won a long-running case it brought against the auditor-general (AG) disputing the interpretation of its financial statements. In a judgment delivered on Monday, acting Judge Wesley Vos directed the AG to pay the costs of the application. When the department brought the suit against the AG and the National Treasury on behalf of the provincial Department of Agriculture in 2017, Alan Winde was the MEC for Economic Opportunities. On Tuesday, Winde, now premier, said: “We welcome the judgement of the high court which has provided legal clarity, not just for the Department of Agriculture, but for all government departments across South Africa conducting transfer payments. “The judgement also sets aside the Department of Agriculture's qualified audit reports for the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.”

“Given that the basis for these qualifications has now been clarified and set aside, we believe that the department’s 2018/19 audit, which was conducted while legal proceedings were still under way and which was also qualified, will also be unqualified,” said Winde.

“This means that for the 2018/19 financial year, all Western Cape Government departments received unqualified audits - reflecting our commitment to good governance.”

The Western Cape provincial government took the AG to court to fight the one qualified audit opinion the provincial government received for the 2017/18 financial year.

The provincial government's department of agriculture had disagreed with the AG's interpretation of its financial statements and has filed papers in the high court to review and set aside the disputed findings.

The provincial government wanted the court to review and set aside the AG’s interpretation of the provincial Department of Agriculture's audit outcome.

The AG wanted the department to alter its record of a R266 million payment to Casidra and Hortgro.

The entities provide relief for farmers.

The AG also wanted the department to change the payment classification from transfer payments to goods and services, and had said it would only give an opinion on the department's 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial statements if this this payment classification was changed.

