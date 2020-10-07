Western Cape government’s mid-term budget bosberaad ends

Cape Town - Tuesday was the final day of the Western Cape government budget bosberaad to discuss the provincial funding priorities for the medium-term budget policy statement. These discussions were part of the process to evaluate how the province will deliver over the next three years, said Premier Alan Winde. Discussions, which commenced at the start of the week, focused on the province’s three core areas in its post-Covid-19 recovery plan: jobs, dignity, and well-being and safety. “Over the coming weeks, these discussions will be evaluated and packaged into the medium-term budget policy speech which will be delivered by finance MEC David Maynier in November,” Winde said. Meanwhile, Maynier launched the first phase of the province’s international tourism campaign, to be rolled out in Germany.

Winde said: “Germany is one of our key international source markets, and one of the only ones that is currently cleared for leisure and business travel to South Africa.

“This campaign also runs in conjunction with our domestic campaign aimed at enticing South Africans to travel to the Western Cape and Western Cape residents to explore their own backyard.”

Cape Argus

