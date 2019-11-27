Cape Town - Opposition parties have questioned the province’s mini-budget and say it did not go far enough towards fighting crime.
On Wenesday, the MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, tabled the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and the 2019 Adjusted Estimates of Provincial Revenue and Expenditure, in which he said the province would spend R1.3billion to train and deploy 1000 law enforcement officers to fight crime, especially violent crime, in the Western Cape.
Good party MPL Brett Herron said the premier had promised to spend R1bn a year on the safety plan, but would only spend “R1.3bn over the next four financial years including what is left of this one”.
“I’m worried that the government has created massive expectations around the safety plan and putting R1bn a year towards it, when what we see is R130million this year, R400m for next year, R350m for the following year, and R400m the next year.”
Herron said: “We don’t actually have a safety plan that itemises how this funding will be spent. The premier over-promised and now has horribly under-delivered.”