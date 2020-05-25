Western Cape has 14 978 Covid-19 cases and has recorded 318 deaths

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 18 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 318. As of 1pm on Monday, May 25, the Western Cape has 7 439 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 14 978 confirmed cases and 7 221 recoveries and 554 people are in hospital of which 139 are in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. Picture: Western Cape Government Testing backlogs: The premier said that a total of 124 079 tests have been completed in the Western Cape. This represents a 400% increase in the number of tests conducted in the province since 25 April, and as a result this increase in testing in the Western Cape and in other provinces has resulted in a considerable backlog in the processing of these tests, and in the release of their results by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

The NHLS is a national entity, and the Western Cape has previously written to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize regarding the backlogs.

"During his recent visit to the Western Cape, Minister Mkhize indicated that the delays were due to shortages of reagents and test kits which are being experienced world-wide.

"The backlog in the Western Cape has now grown to approximately 18 000 tests," Winde said.

"In the absence of a rapid-test solution, the decision is to prioritise healthcare workers, those in hospital and those at high risk including the elderly and those with underlying conditions in order to ensure the most efficient way of managing the curve of the disease in this phase of community transmission.

"We once again call on both the President and Minister Mkhize to move as quickly as possible to ensure that the NHLS is provided with the resources it so urgently requires and that testing across the country can continue unhindered."