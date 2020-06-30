Western Cape has 62 157 confirmed cases, and is working hard to increase hospital beds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - More than 300 000 coronavirus (Covid-19) tests have been conducted in the Western Cape. As of 1pm on Tuesday, the province reported 15 819 active cases of Covid-19, with 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries. The total number of tests conducted was 303 067. This was as reported in the provincial Covid-19 update provided by Premier Alan Winde. The province has recorded 1 824 deaths because of the virus. To date, 1 819 people have been admitted to hospital, with 322 patients in ICU or high care. Picture: Western Cape Government A number of temporary hospitals had been built to increase the number of hospital beds available, said Winde. “Work is well under way at the Brackengate temporary hospital, and the 330-bed hospital is on track to receive its first patients on July 10. “Much like the CTICC hospital, this site will provide intermediate hospital care to patients, and has been designed with infection prevention in mind, with a state-of-the-art waste management facility to destroy infectious waste,” said Winde.

He said the Sonstraal facility in the Cape Winelands was also under way with its first phase, with an additional 63 beds available, and should be ready to accept patients next week.

This was in addition to the already completed and fully operational Hospital of Hope at the CTICC and the Thusong hospital in Khayelitsha, operated by Medicins sans Frontiers and the provincial government.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit the Brackengate facility before its commences with operations.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was joined by representatives from the Shoprite Group at the Cape Town Convention Centre, on Monday.

Shoprite had donated 250 hygiene packs and blankets to those in isolation and to quarantine facilities.

“Coming in the wake of a bruising cold front over the weekend, this donation could not have come at a better time and we are deeply grateful. When the government and the private sector join hands like this, there are not many obstacles we cannot overcome,” said Mbombo.

Donation from the Chinese Consul General:

On Tuesday, Premier Alan Winde received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Chinese consul General, Mr Lin Jing.

The donation consists of:

30,000 surgical masks;

5000 N95 masks;

500 isolation gowns and​

500 face shields

Winde said that these donation will help to bolster the province's available stocks of PPE, ensuring that there are even more supply for the healthcare workers who are fighting Covid-19 on the frontlines.

"We thank the Chinese Consulate, and the Chinese government for partnering with us in our fight against Covid-19 and for their ongoing relationship with the Western Cape."

Winde added that the Department of Social Development has distributed 105 000 donated masks to various old aged homes in the province. The Department has so far been able to distribute a total of 120 000 masks to homes in the province.

"The donations have supplemented the extra support given by the Department of Social Development to facilities, to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

"We thank the many generous donors who have made these donations to the Western Cape Government and the Department of Social Development, which has allowed us to provide additional protection to this high risk group."

As of 1pm on Tuesday, the province reported 15 819 active cases of Covid-19, with 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries. The province has recorded 1 824 deaths.

[email protected]