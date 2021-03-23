Western Cape has become a new hub for creatives and tech industry

Cape Town - The Western Cape and Cape Town have been applauded for their contributions to the local and international film industry that have seen the two locations emerge as powerhouses in the film and tech sector on the African continent.

The announcement was made at Wesgro’s film and media promotion unit’s interactive session at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival on Wednesday.

The event, which was hosted by popular songstress and Sea Change Project Ambassador, Zolani Mahola, was panelled by local and international film industry specialists including Gambit’s chief executive and executive producer, Bradley Joshua.

Wesgro’s film and media promotion project manager, Lisa Mini, said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Wesgro team promoting the Western Cape’s talent in the creative and tech industries at an event like SXSW. It is the perfect platform to cross-sell what our province has to offer the globe.

“Cape Town and the Western Cape boast a variety of world-class locations and facilitation companies, and over the years they have seen both the South African film industry and international creators shoot award-winning works, such as My Octopus Teacher, which has recently been nominated for an Academy Award in the Documentary Feature category.”