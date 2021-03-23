Western Cape has become a new hub for creatives and tech industry
Cape Town - The Western Cape and Cape Town have been applauded for their contributions to the local and international film industry that have seen the two locations emerge as powerhouses in the film and tech sector on the African continent.
The announcement was made at Wesgro’s film and media promotion unit’s interactive session at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival on Wednesday.
The event, which was hosted by popular songstress and Sea Change Project Ambassador, Zolani Mahola, was panelled by local and international film industry specialists including Gambit’s chief executive and executive producer, Bradley Joshua.
Wesgro’s film and media promotion project manager, Lisa Mini, said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Wesgro team promoting the Western Cape’s talent in the creative and tech industries at an event like SXSW. It is the perfect platform to cross-sell what our province has to offer the globe.
“Cape Town and the Western Cape boast a variety of world-class locations and facilitation companies, and over the years they have seen both the South African film industry and international creators shoot award-winning works, such as My Octopus Teacher, which has recently been nominated for an Academy Award in the Documentary Feature category.”
During the session, the film unit also officially launched its first and highly anticipated AV “Film in Cape Town and the Western Cape”, which showcases the various locations, animation, and post-production facilities curated by the diverse sub-sectors of the creative industries sector in the province.
Mayco member for economic opportunities, tourism, and asset management, James Vos, said: “Cape Town has a sophisticated, diverse and dynamic economy. Currently, it is Africa’s information technology hub with more tech start-ups than anywhere else on the continent, and there is no denying the wealth of options available for filming as well as access to world-class production facilitates.”
Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “Our province is an internationally competitive film and media destination thanks to our beautiful and picturesque locations, our unique talent, and our world-class expertise.
“We welcome the opportunity to showcase Cape Town and the Western Cape to the international film market.”
Cape Argus