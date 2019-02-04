Jobs search engine Adzuna has found that Cape Town is the city with the most job opportunities, with 14 023 jobs advertised on the site in January 2018. Picture: Andrew Ingram/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Jobs search engine Adzuna has found that Cape Town is the city with the most job opportunities, with 14 023 jobs advertised on the site in January 2018. The finding is based on an analysis of 140 000 vacancies advertised over this period.

Cape Town was also found to be the city with the highest average salary, and the Western Cape leads with the highest paying average salary of roughly R369 401 per year.

Economic Opportunities MEC, Beverley Schäfer said: “StatsSA data has consistently shown us that the Western Cape leads the pack in terms of job creation. Even though it measures a short period, this Adzuna data shows that we’re also leading the pack in terms of job opportunities and salaries.”

StatsSA 3rd quarter data for 2018 indicated that employment in the City of Cape Town grew by 3.9% year on year. More importantly, however, the number of unemployed declined by 38 000 over the same period.

According to Adzuna, the sectors advertising the most amount of jobs across the country were IT, consultancy, technology, engineering and accounting and finance.

“The Western Cape government has focused on growing tech skills and opportunities in the province as we want to position ourselves as a global tech hub. Last year, the Endeavour Insights report revealed that the Cape entrepreneurial tech sector is significantly more productive than other African cities, employing more than double the people of Lagos and Nairobi combined, with 450-550 entrepreneurial companies employing between 40 000 to 50 000 people,” MEC Schäfer said.

The Western Cape is also home to a fast-growing financial services sector, which now employs nearly half a million people.

“Data for the third quarter from StatsSA’s quarterly labour force survey indicated that the financial services sector grew by 32 000 jobs or 7.6% year on year,” Schäfer said.

“Cape Town was also named the top financial centre in sub-Saharan Africa, overtaking Jhb in the Global Financial Centres Index last year. It was the first time Cape Town has been named in the report, and was 2018’s highest new global entry, entering the global list at number 38.

“As the Western Cape Government, our number one goal has been to create an environment conducive to investment and job creation. Data like this, which shows that opportunities are being created, is proof that our hard work, to attract investment and grow the economy through strategies like Project Khulisa, is paying off.”

Best cities to land a job City Advertised Vacancies (January 2018)

Cape Town 14,023

Johannesburg 13,657

Pretoria 5,378

Durban 3,316

East Rand (Ekurhuleni) 2,778



Best paying cities in South Africa City Average Advertised Salary (January 2018)

Cape Town R374,173

Johannesburg R359,285

Sandton R358,728

Centurion R306,315

Pretoria R231,553



Best paying provinces in South Africa Province Average Advertised Salary (January 2018)

National Average R385,741

Western Cape R369,401

Gauteng R304,799

Northern Cape R303,008

KwaZulu Natal R254,881

Limpopo R254,434

Eastern Cape R230,303

Mpumalanga R219,460

North West R214,480

Free State R210,837

The full report can be viewed here.

