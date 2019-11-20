Wesgro announced the investment figure on Tuesday, at an annual review of its performance.
Chief executive Tim Harris said: “When reflecting on the 2018/2019 financial year and the work of Wesgro during this challenging period, one keyword comes to mind, collaboration. The ability to work together in finding solutions, across different levels of the government, and between the government and the private sector, is not easy. But it is essential in overcoming the many complex hurdles that face our economy.”
In addition to the investment, the agency had assisted in the creation of close to 4000 jobs in the province.
“Growing tourism, food and wine farms and a rich heritage are Cape Town’s niches, and we do smart marketing to make Cape Town known for these niches.