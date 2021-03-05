Western Cape has no safety and security concerns over Covid-19 vaccine sites

Cape Town - With the province’s vaccination programme gaining momentum as more vaccination sites open and doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, the provincial Health Department assured that there were no safety and security concerns related to any of the sites and that all safety protocols were being adhered to.

This week vaccinations will kickstart in George, Worcester and Paarl, where previously the Cape Town metro was prioritised due to its proximity to research sites and researchers in the J&J Sisonke implementation study.

The province officially began vaccinating on February 17, with vaccine sites at Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, Khayelitsha District Hospital and Karl Bremer Hospital.

Provincial Health Department communications deputy director, Mark van der Heever, said: “As these vaccines are being rolled out as part of the Sisonke Programme/study, the vaccines are received, stored and transported according to strict study protocols.

“We have had no reported incidence and have full confidence in the protocols being followed.”