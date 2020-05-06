Western Cape has R102m worth of PPE stock on hand and more is on the way

Cape Town - The Western Cape Department of Health has more than doubled PPE stocks on hand in the past week and we now have R102 million worth of stocks on hand - with more on order.

The Department has also developed a dashboard that allows them to track the stock holding of each type of PPE at any given time. As equipment is used and new orders are received, this will be reflected on the dashboard.

Full PPE kits are provided to medical personnel conducting Covid-19 tests and those treating Covid-19 positive patients. Community healthcare workers receive cloth masks and aprons for their work in the field when dealing with non-Covid cases and surgical masks for when they work with Covid-19 related cases.

"Our healthcare workers are vital in our response to Covid-19 and their safety is of utmost concern to us but as infections rise, our stocks of PPE will be used up faster. This is another reason why it is absolutely vital for residents to work towards flattening the curve- so that our healthcare systems and stocks are not overwhelmed," Premier Alan Winde said.

Today, the Western Cape Government, in partnership with Wesgro and the City of Cape Town launched a PPE marketplace-a digital platform that connects businesses looking to buy PPE, with companies that make them.