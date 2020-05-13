Western Cape has recorded 117 Covid-19 deaths from its 6 767 cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional seven Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 117. As of 1pm on May 13, the province has 4367 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 6767 confirmed cases and 2283 recoveries. There are 234 people in hospital, with 57 of these in ICU or high care. The province has also conducted 69 422 tests. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

The premier has said that they were also saddened to hear the news of the passing of eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom.

"Lungile was a regular fixture at many Western Cape Government events and was well respected and liked by members of the Western Cape cabinet and the entire Western Cape communications team.

"We send our condolences to his family and to his colleagues today. He will be missed," WInde said.

The Cape Town-based, eNCA cameraman, 45, died in hospital on Wednesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19, eMedia Investments said.

"Lungile Tom was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, May 10, with Covid-19 related symptoms. He was tested and admitted to intensive care.

"Lungile’s test results confirmed that he had Covid-19 and he passed away in hospital this morning, Wednesday, May 13," the statement read.

