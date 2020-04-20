Western Cape has recorded 17 deaths due to Covid-19, recoveries at 215

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded one additional death, a 48-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the province to 17.

Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

According the province's daily coronavirus response update, the Western Cape is sitting with 905 Covid-19 cases - 17 deaths, 673 currently infected patients and 215 recorded recoveries.

Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo said: “Together we can fight the spread of Covid-19 simply by STAYING AT HOME when possible. When you don’t stay at home you expose yourself to contracting the virus. Be a hero - stay at home and protect the most vulnerable community members.

“Our behavior now will determine whether we succeed or fail in preventing the spread of Covid-19, this is why it is important even if you’re young, healthy or if you falsely believe that this virus will not kill you (it can), you will do well to stay home in order to protect others, especially older and immunocompromised people who are at greater risk of dying if they contract Covid-19, as well as the healthcare workers who have to expose themselves to the risk every day."