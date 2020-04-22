Western Cape has recorded 22 deaths with 1 068 Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape has now officially recorded over 1 000 Covid-19 infections since the first case was detected on March 11. The Western Cape also recorded five new deaths, which include three men, aged 43, 49 and 79 and two women, aged 54 and 95, respectively. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to all their loved ones at this time. He said the Western Cape had 1 068 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths to date. Here is the full breakdown:

Total recoveries - 229

Total deaths - 22

Total active cases (currently infected patients) - 817

Patients in hospital - 43 of which are 19 in ICU

Total tests conducted - 20 268

Data notes: The data will be reported as at 5pm on the previous day, rather than at midnight in order to allow more time to prepare the daily reports. Lab results are also accessed directly from laboratories in the province, and there can be a lag between these results and those formally registered on the system with the National Department of Health. This can create discrepancies between the national and provincial data but does not impact the accuracy of any of the numbers released.

"As the Western Cape government and the Department of Health work around the clock to ensure that we are prepared for the peak of infection, every single resident has a role to play in stopping the spread. Hand washing, hygiene measures, keeping a physical distance of 1.5 metres and wearing a clean, cloth mask out in public are simple things we can all do that will ultimately pay huge dividends and help us to save lives," Winde said.

"The province has now also recorded its 20 000th test for Covid-19. Screening and testing are among the tools we can use to fight this pandemic, showing us where we need to concentrate our efforts.

"We thank all of those who have gone to get screened or tested, as well as the thousands of doctors, nurses and community health care workers who are part of our community screening and testing efforts," he said.

The premier is however deeply concerned that the screening and testing teams continue to come under attack in communities.

"These teams are vital in our response to Covid-19 and any attack on them hinders our ability to respond effectively to this pandemic," Winde said.

The Western Cape government’s scenario planning shows that at its peak, the province expects approximately 80 000 people to be infected and symptomatic. About 90% of these will recover at home but we still anticipate a shortfall of 1 000 beds in acute and 750 beds in critical care.

"We are planning field hospitals to account for the need for acute beds, but even in the best-case scenario and with private beds, we will have a shortfall in critical care beds, which is driven by a shortage in critical care nurses.

"This is why it is so important that every person continues to play their part in flattening the curve, so that our healthcare system can manage with the increase in Covid-19 patients. Every single person has a role to play," he said.

Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC said: "In flattening the curve, we need your co-operation – government cannot do this alone. I cannot emphasise this enough, stay at home and leave your house only when necessary. When you enter a clinic, hospital, shop, office, petrol station, bus, or taxi or any other place where there are people, rub your hands with an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer and make sure that you keep distance between yourself and anyone else.

"It's the little things we do that will ensure we succeed in flattening this curve."