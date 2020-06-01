Western Cape has recorded 521 Covid-19 deaths, with 22 087 confirmed cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 33 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 521. As of 1pm on Monday, 1 June, the Western Cape has 10 135 active cases of Covid-19, 22 087 confirmed cases, 11 431 recoveries with 958 people in hospital of which 181 are in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. The Western Cape has 10 135 active cases of Covid-19, 22 087 confirmed cases, 11 431 recoveries with 958 people in hospital of which 181 are in ICU or high care. Picture: Western Cape Dashboard Premier meets 200 nurses undergoing orientation at CTICC hospital The premier had briefly addressed 200 nurses on Monday who are undergoing orientation training to work at the CTICC hospital. "I would like to take this opportunity to again thank all of the nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers who have stepped up to the front line.

"We are grateful for your commitment, your care and your work ethic and we thank you for the role you have played in the province thus far, and for the role you will continue to play going forward," Winde said.

Children's Commissioner

The premier also welcomed Christina Nomdo, who started work as the province's first ever Children's Commissioner today, and wished her well in this new role.

He touched on how her first day in office coincides with the start of Child Protection Week in the country, and also coincides with a return to school for some learners in the province following the nationwide lockdown.

"For many the return to school is a welcome return to learning, and the regular meals provided by the School Nutrition Programme but we understand that there is still a lot of fear and anxiety for both parents and learners at this time.

"Alcohol is a driver of violence and as alcohol sales re-open it is up to every single one of us to ensure that children do not become the victims of abuse.

"The Children's Commissioner post has been created to give a voice to the children of the Western Cape, and we look forward to working with the Children's Commissioner to ensure that the issues children are currently facing are researched, understood and advocated for," he said.