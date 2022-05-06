Western Cape has seen a rise in mental health behavioural disorders related to drugs

Cape Town - The Western Cape’s Hospital and Emergency Centre Tracking Information System (Hectis) has revealed that the province has had a significant increase in mental health behavioural disorders related to substance abuse. During 2021, the health-care system admitted 3 398 such patients in the metro, while in the first two months of this year 824 cases were admitted; 554 more than in the same period last year.

Story continues below Advertisment

These statistics were shared in the legislature by Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo during a debate on the impact of the illicit drug trade on the health, safety, and well-being of communities across the Province. Mbombo said that as a consequence of the illicit drug trade, the health-care system had become the universal acceptor, or proverbial dumping ground. “Illicit drugs filter through our communities, and often the end users are our adolescents and young adults who get caught up in the clutches of tik, heroin, crack, and numerous other street drugs, having them end up in our health-care system,” Mbombo said.

The debate was sponsored by DA provincial social development spokesperson Dan Plato, who said the trade was a blight on the province. “These substances not only destroy the health of our individual citizens, but tear apart entire communities. “They provide money and a means of recruitment for violent gangs, and also lay the foundations for the circumstances which lead to gender-based violence.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Provincial ANC spokesperson on social development Gladys Bakubaku-Vos said she was disappointed that the Province had no interdepartmental initiatives to deal with the drug crisis. “The only thing in place is a substance abuse forum working towards developing a provincial drug master plan. There can be no justification for this delay in the development of a drug master plan.” GOOD Party MPL Shaun August said the department of social development, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, should empower communities to stand firm against drugs.