'Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in SA'









The Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in South Africa, according to a report by the provincial Department of Health. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency Cape Town - The Western Cape has the highest prevalence of mental illness in South Africa, according to a report by the provincial Department of Health. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo released the Rapid Review of Burden of Diseases report on Tuesday, providing an updated look at progress made since 2008 to address ill-health. It said mental health conditions were challenging to examine as they were associated with morbidity rather than mortality. This week marks Teen Suicide Prevention Week, and according to the report, suicide may be a proxy for mental health illnesses. It said 90% of people who committed suicide suffered from an underlying mental health condition.

Recognising the signs of suicide risk, taking them seriously and responding appropriately could make the difference between life and death for young people contemplating suicide, said Mark de la Ray, a psychologist at Akeso Kenilworth.

“While people struggling with depression don’t necessarily become suicidal, most who attempt suicide do have a history of depression.

“Among teenagers, there is often a strong correlation between mental health challenges - most commonly depression, conduct or behavioural disorders and substance abuse - and suicide risk.”

De la Ray said depression could influence behaviour in different ways. “Some teenagers with depression may exhibit sadness; in others, it may manifest as excessive tiredness or loss of energy, a loss of enthusiasm or interest in activities previously enjoyed, irritability, anger or hopelessness.”

In the report, the age-standardised mortality rate for suicide was found to be three times higher in men than women, with the most-affected age range between 20- to 39-year-olds. Suicides were the cause of 11% of injury deaths and 1.5% of all deaths.

Cape Mental Health PR and communications manager Dylan Oktober said factors associated with the prevalence of suicide were high unemployment rates, gang violence, under- resourced health and welfare service facilities, a growing number of violent crimes and a lack of investment to prioritise mental health.

“The frequency of our community members being exposed to traumatic situations can also affect mental health.

“The lack of awareness around mental health issues perpetuates this debilitating cycle. This results in a number of psychological issues going unchecked for a number of years up until a real problem or threat is detected.”

Oktober said despite the number of organisations and services working to provide interventions and support services, more could be done.

[email protected]