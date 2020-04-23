Western Cape Health condemns 16th attack EMS since January

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health has condemned Wednesday night’s senseless attack on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics who were on their way to pick up a patient at Helderberg Hospital, to be transferred to Tygerberg Hospital.

The ambulance was stoned at 20:23 at Baden Powel and Macassar Roads in Khayelitsha. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries and the incident was reported to SAPS.

This marks the 16th attack for the year, which is more than double the amount for the period January – April 2019. A concerning factor is the slight increase seen towards the end of March, with 45% of all permanent Red Zone areas showing an increase of more than 10%.

“Ensuring a safe work environment for our staff remains our highest priority regardless of the nominal count of attacks. We are continuously engaged in monitoring and mitigating the risk this poses to the continued provision of service delivery. We are thus always exploring new ways to ensure that our staff are able to return home safely every day,” said EMS Director Dr Shaheem De Vries.

Western Cape Government Health say they are currently facing challenging service pressures with Covid-19 causing major challenges in the country. The Western Cape Government Health is appealing to the public to refrain from attacking officials who are rendering a crucial service during this dire time.