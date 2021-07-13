Western Cape Health Department welcomes new Red Cross Children’s Hospital CEO

THE Western Cape Department of Health has welcomed the new chief executive of the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Dr Anita Parbhoo. Parbhoo has been at the hospital since 2008, first in a senior medical manager’s role and then as the acting chief executive since December last year.

She has 15 years’ experience in management and leadership roles in the public healthcare sector. Besides a MBChB degree from the University of Cape Town, she also has a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of the Western Cape. While being especially interested in child health, she is passionate about organisational culture, staff morale and finding innovative ways of working to promote synergy in the workplace while ensuring the highest quality patient care. She’s also a mother of two, a flamenco dancer and has a green belt in karate. She assumed her new post on July 1.

“I look forward to the new challenges this role brings as well as strengthening and supporting child health services across the Western Cape and South Africa as a whole,” Parbhoo said. The Western Cape Health Department said it was looking forward to working with her regarding her vision for child health at the iconic Red Cross Children’s Hospital, and to set it on course for new and exciting paths. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC said: “I welcome Dr Parbhoo as the new chief executive officer of the hospital.