Illegal occupants living at the abandoned old Woodstock Hospital celebrated a small victory on Wednesday when the Western Cape High Court finalised an order allowing them to erect and extend existing structures. Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/ANA

Cape Town - Illegal occupants living at the abandoned old Woodstock Hospital celebrated a small victory on Wednesday when the Western Cape High Court finalised an order allowing them to erect and extend existing structures. The interim order applied for and granted to the City of Cape Town, on November 26 last year, was made final on Wednesday. The interdict order made to prevent further occupation of the old hospital had an attached list with the names of occupiers who could remain on the property.

Jonty Cogger, who represented Reclaim the City, said: “The final order solidifies and captures the occupiers’ list. Everyone appearing on that list cannot be unlawfully evicted, even though no one can be unlawfully evicted anyway. But it also means people on that list can go in and out, and can erect and extend structures because they live there.”

Cogger said there were more than 700 names on the list.

“We don’t know what the next step is. We are waiting on the City but we suspect that it will launch an eviction application as we know that the site was earmarked for a development,” he said.

An occupant and Reclaim the City co-ordinator, Karen Hendricks, said this was a small victory.

“The fact that the list was compiled and agreed upon by both the City and Reclaim is a good thing, and the fact that we can bring furniture and build real homes makes today’s court hearing feel like a victory,” she said.

City Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, disputed the contents of the order.

“The court order also does not allow existing occupiers to further erect or extend any structures or bring in furniture. The City is considering its position with regard to the way forward,” said Booi.

Meanwhile, the City has come under fire for spending R4.8million on Christmas lights instead of ensuring that informal settlements in Philippi East, Kraaifontein and Khayelitsha get access to water.

Ses’khona released a statement expressing the views of the 150 people who lived in these areas.

“To say that informal settlements are ‘illegally formed’ is to say that the millions of people living in informal settlements in the country are illegal.

“Yes, we occupied land. But, we did so because we need a home. We are not criminals and we should not be treated as second-class citizens in our own country,” said Ses’khona.

[email protected]